Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

