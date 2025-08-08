Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,163.5% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The company has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.