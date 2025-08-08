Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Public Storage by 25.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 138,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 48.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,211,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.57.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $283.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

