Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 552 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $240.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $250.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

