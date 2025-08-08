Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Truist Financial

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $83.19 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,841.99. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $511,869 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

