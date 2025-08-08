BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Premium Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.18.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Premium Brands
Premium Brands Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total transaction of C$652,575.20. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.