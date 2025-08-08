BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Premium Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.18.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PBH opened at C$90.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$72.57 and a 1-year high of C$97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total transaction of C$652,575.20. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

