Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Homes Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Down 5.2%
Shares of BHM stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.
Bluerock Homes Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. Bluerock Homes Trust’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.
Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile
Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.
