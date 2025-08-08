Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,800 shares, agrowthof60.0% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Homes Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Down 5.2%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHM Free Report ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 2.21% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHM stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Bluerock Homes Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. Bluerock Homes Trust’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

Featured Stories

