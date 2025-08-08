Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 135.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GXO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

