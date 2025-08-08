Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in PulteGroup by 458.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 122,365 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 96,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

NYSE PHM opened at $120.68 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

