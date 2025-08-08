Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $435.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $436.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.50.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The business had revenue of $773,689 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.