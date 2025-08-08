BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 67,985 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 67,985 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $719,961.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,002,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,383,245.05. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,498 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $343,178.88.

On Monday, August 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,440 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $321,446.40.

On Friday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,467 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $340,578.83.

On Thursday, July 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,918 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $426,774.74.

On Thursday, July 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,918 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $426,774.74.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,984 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $342,703.76.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 55,300 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $574,567.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,772 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $247,466.52.

On Friday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,813 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $321,071.46.

On Thursday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,268 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $451,717.92.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.0%

BFZ stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.