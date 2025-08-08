Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 913,987 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,068,000 after buying an additional 692,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11,484.5% in the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 678,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,998,000 after buying an additional 672,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

