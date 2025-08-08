Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

