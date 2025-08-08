Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 159,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 155,807 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:GBAB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

