Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 570 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

