Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

