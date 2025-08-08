Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.18 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

