Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,825 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,773 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,317,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,651,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after buying an additional 362,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $54.28.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

