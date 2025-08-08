Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Banana For Scale has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Banana For Scale has a total market capitalization of $69.06 million and $27.33 million worth of Banana For Scale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana For Scale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banana For Scale Profile

Banana For Scale’s launch date was November 14th, 2024. Banana For Scale’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Banana For Scale is bananaforscale.ai. Banana For Scale’s official Twitter account is @bananas31_bsc.

Banana For Scale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Banana For Scale has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Banana For Scale is 0.00692585 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $26,368,285.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bananaforscale.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana For Scale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana For Scale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana For Scale using one of the exchanges listed above.

