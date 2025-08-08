B3 (Base) (B3) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $71.80 Million

B3 (Base) (B3) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. B3 (Base) has a total market capitalization of $71.80 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, B3 (Base) has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One B3 (Base) token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116,549.39 or 1.00041537 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116,357.10 or 0.99876486 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

B3 (Base) Profile

B3 (Base)’s genesis date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official website is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

Buying and Selling B3 (Base)

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,292,670,212 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00319477 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $7,338,591.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3 (Base) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B3 (Base) using one of the exchanges listed above.

