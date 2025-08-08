Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,839,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Eaton by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 95,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $359.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.34. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

