Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.489. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

ATMU stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

