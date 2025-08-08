Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BATRB stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -179.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

