Assured Guaranty Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.

Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assured Guaranty to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 2.0%

AGO opened at $84.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.