ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires Shares of 21,538 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $58,160,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,594,915.05. This represents a 60.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $84,102.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,321.84. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,014,642 shares of company stock worth $657,325,186. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.25 and its 200-day moving average is $183.79. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $229.27.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

