Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells $466,808.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $466,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 442,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,903.47. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arteris Price Performance

AIP opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $390.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.45. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 11,823.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 4,810.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

