Analyzing Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Ally Inc./NV and Digimarc”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Digital Ally Inc./NV alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc./NV $19.65 million 0.16 -$19.84 million ($8,519.00) 0.00 Digimarc $38.42 million 6.50 -$39.01 million ($1.88) -6.16

Analyst Recommendations

Digital Ally Inc./NV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Ally Inc./NV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Ally Inc./NV and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally Inc./NV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Digimarc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digimarc has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.84%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Digital Ally Inc./NV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Digital Ally Inc./NV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Ally Inc./NV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally Inc./NV and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc./NV -62.65% -1,475.74% -34.89% Digimarc -106.75% -47.23% -38.07%

Risk & Volatility

Digital Ally Inc./NV has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digimarc beats Digital Ally Inc./NV on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally Inc./NV

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Inc./NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally Inc./NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.