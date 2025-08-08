AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 813,527 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,527 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $182,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1%

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

