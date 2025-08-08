AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 60,696 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,696 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $79,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $271.89 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.90.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

