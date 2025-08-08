AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 30,389 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $41,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 97,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 162,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.