AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 1,251 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Cencora were worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cencora by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cencora by 43,561.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $110,629,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cencora by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 844,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,670,000 after buying an additional 340,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $278.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.63 and its 200 day moving average is $277.30.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.