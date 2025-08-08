AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 48,329 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,329 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 0.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.36% of Xylem worth $105,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,122,000 after buying an additional 362,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,985,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,750,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,119,000 after buying an additional 301,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after buying an additional 966,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,747,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

