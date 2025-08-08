AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $56.71 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $56,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.27 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

