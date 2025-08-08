AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,628,000 after purchasing an additional 171,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,158,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $332.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.93.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,790.21. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,257 shares of company stock worth $2,990,715. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.