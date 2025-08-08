AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Capital One Financial by 115.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,173 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $207.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

