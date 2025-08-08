Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.49. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 140,032 shares trading hands.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.74%. Analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
