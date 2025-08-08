American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,585,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 45,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $209.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.