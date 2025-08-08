Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:DHR opened at $198.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.53. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.