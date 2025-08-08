Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $307.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $265.33 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.73 and its 200-day moving average is $304.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 206.70% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

