Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $316,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $29,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $45,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Grab Price Performance

Grab stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

