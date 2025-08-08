Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $798,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 145.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $375.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $372.35 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

