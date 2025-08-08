Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,151 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after buying an additional 213,082 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in CoStar Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 381.36, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

