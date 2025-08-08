AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 236,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

DGRO opened at $64.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

