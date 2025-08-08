AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,223,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,810,000 after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,964,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,392,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,687,000 after purchasing an additional 198,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after buying an additional 164,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $51.03 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

