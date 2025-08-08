AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. HSBC raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $233.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

