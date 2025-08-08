AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

