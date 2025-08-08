AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $412.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

