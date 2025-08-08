AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 76,455 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

