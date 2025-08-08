AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 11,453 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $331.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.36 and its 200 day moving average is $346.87. The stock has a market cap of $612.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.92 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

