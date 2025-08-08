AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $725.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $696.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.13. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $745.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

